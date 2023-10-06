Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period.

IWM traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $173.00. 41,746,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,821,791. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.09 and its 200 day moving average is $182.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

