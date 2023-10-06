Mammoth (MMT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,727.02

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mammoth has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013261 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,984.60 or 0.99949664 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.