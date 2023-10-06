Mathes Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. EOG Resources makes up about 1.3% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $121.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,312. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

