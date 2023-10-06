Mathes Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,703 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,624. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.08.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.69.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

