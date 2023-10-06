Mathes Company Inc. Buys Shares of 2,752 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.05. 3,243,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,805,662. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $3,168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,885,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $3,168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,885,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,051,377. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

