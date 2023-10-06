Mathes Company Inc. Invests $363,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.09. 447,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,177. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.27 and its 200-day moving average is $213.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.