Mathes Company Inc. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $784,509,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $83.12. 11,905,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,182,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

