Mattel’s (MAT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.57. 1,246,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. Mattel has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 47,014 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $998,577.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 47,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $998,577.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $269,283.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,788 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mattel by 454.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

