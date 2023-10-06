Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Trading Up 2.9%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 62,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 367,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $736.90 million, a PE ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maverix Metals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,288,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,686,000 after buying an additional 596,507 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

