McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to ~$6.67-6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.62-$2.67 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.83.

MKC opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

