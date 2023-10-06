McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 15,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 111.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 215,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $64,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.4 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.48 on Friday, reaching $248.75. 2,465,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,944. The stock has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $232.08 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

