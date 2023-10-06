Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $425.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.81.

META stock traded up $8.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.81. 12,943,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,858,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,749. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

