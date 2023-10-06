Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Barclays

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,721,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average is $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

