Monero Hits Market Capitalization of $2.78 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $151.57 or 0.00541978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $51.31 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,965.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00235177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.94 or 0.00829382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00056199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00127521 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,341,232 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

