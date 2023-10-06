Monte Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Target comprises about 2.4% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Target by 329.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Target by 252.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.1 %

Target stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.01. 7,530,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

