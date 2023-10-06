Monte Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

APD stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $281.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,463. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

