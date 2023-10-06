Monte Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,339 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.29.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

