Monte Financial Group LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $902.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $932.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $919.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $705.71 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.87.

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

