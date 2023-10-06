Monte Financial Group LLC Has $7.88 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 3.8% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.47. 20,789,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,596,076. The stock has a market cap of $179.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

