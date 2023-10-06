Monte Financial Group LLC Has $901,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after buying an additional 3,038,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.54. 1,570,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,163. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $266.22 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

