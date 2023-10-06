Monte Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,249 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

American Express Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.32. 3,190,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.09. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

