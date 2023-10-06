Monte Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.18. 1,808,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.73.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

