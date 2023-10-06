Morgan Stanley Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $174.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSC. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.12.

NSC traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $192.95. The company had a trading volume of 576,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,377. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.04. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $186.82 and a 52-week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

