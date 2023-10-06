Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,008. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,314,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after buying an additional 1,197,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,261,000 after buying an additional 748,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

