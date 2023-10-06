National Bank Financial Downgrades H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) to Outperform

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.65 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
