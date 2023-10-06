National Bank Financial Downgrades H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) to Outperform

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.65 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of HEOFF remained flat at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 911,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.66.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

