NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) PT Raised to $9.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised NeuroPace from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of NPCE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. 7,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,476. The company has a market cap of $212.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.52.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 133.74% and a negative net margin of 77.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $69,135.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,004,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,362,376.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the first quarter worth $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

