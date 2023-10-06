NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Lowered to $225.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NICE. StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair began coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.50.

NICE stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

