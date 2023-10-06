NiSource Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.94 (NYSE:NIMC)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.9375 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
NiSource Price Performance
NYSE NIMC traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.52. 2,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,128. NiSource has a 12 month low of $93.64 and a 12 month high of $107.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource
In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NiSource news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.
