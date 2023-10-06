Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $414.56

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $414.56 and last traded at $417.52, with a volume of 123971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $420.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.24 and its 200 day moving average is $446.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after buying an additional 1,190,623 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after buying an additional 528,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after buying an additional 452,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after buying an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

