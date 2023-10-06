NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a quick ratio of 40.75 and a current ratio of 33.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.58. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NG. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 367,773 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

