NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $3.41 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $6.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a quick ratio of 40.75 and a current ratio of 33.31.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth $71,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 15.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 84.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

