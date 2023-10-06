NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 33.31, a quick ratio of 40.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 84.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

