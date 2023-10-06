Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.06. 2,971,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,741. The company has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

