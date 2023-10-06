Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,862,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $53.14. 30,262,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,331,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $229.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

