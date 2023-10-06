Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,932,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,349,840. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.94.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

