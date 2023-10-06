Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 373,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,652. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $66.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

