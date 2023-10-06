Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $933,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584,064 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,242,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,714. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.256 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.