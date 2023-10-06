Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 35,747.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Linde by 4,122.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.54. 1,571,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $266.22 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.00.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.59.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

