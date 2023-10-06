Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,615 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.31. 2,962,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,321. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

