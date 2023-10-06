Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 16.2% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $50,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.94. The stock had a trading volume of 248,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.52.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

