Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. 32,791,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,690,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of -163.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.