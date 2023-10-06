Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.93. 374,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,594. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.66.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

