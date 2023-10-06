Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $6,214,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $191.51. 1,157,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.12.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

