Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 40.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 29.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.