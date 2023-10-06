Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $358.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $358.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $383.29.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $9.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $412.76. 329,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $250.38 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $411.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.