OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after buying an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.03.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $105.13. 3,243,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.74. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

