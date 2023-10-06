OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.56 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 67.4% during the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 94.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $1,898,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.52. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $203.23 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

