OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 745.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 15,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.22. 5,124,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.93. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $232.08 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.