OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 115 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,214,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $191.51. 1,157,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $186.82 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.12.

Read Our Latest Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.