OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.8% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $648.26. 608,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $684.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

